Maxim Group Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $350.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.88.

SIVB opened at $282.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $246,026.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,198.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $669,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

