McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

