McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
McKesson has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
MCK stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.
In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
