McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

McKesson has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

MCK stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

