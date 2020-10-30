Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells $260,163.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $260,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,440,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,250,718.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $4,502,778.28.

On Monday, August 3rd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $29.59 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medallia by 210.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 213.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

