Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Medipharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 253416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

