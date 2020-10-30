Mercadolibre Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,167.94.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,300.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,140.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,378.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.64 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,227,000 after purchasing an additional 160,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

