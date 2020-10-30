Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) versus Diguang International Development (NASDAQ:DGNG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

This table compares Mercury Systems and Diguang International Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $796.61 million 4.99 $85.71 million $1.92 36.99 Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mercury Systems and Diguang International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury Systems currently has a consensus price target of $91.14, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury Systems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Diguang International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 10.76% 7.92% 6.65% Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS. It also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to enhance development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, the company offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.