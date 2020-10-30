MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

