MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in MetLife by 4.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 517.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MetLife by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

MET stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

