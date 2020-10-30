MGM Resorts International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

NYSE:MGM opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

