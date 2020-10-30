Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $235.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.72 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

