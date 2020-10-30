Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

