Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.20. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

About Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

