Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 794143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

