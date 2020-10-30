Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.25 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.94.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$16.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.05. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

