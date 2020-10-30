Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

