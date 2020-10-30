Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
AVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.