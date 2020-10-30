Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

AVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 17,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 over the last 90 days.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.