Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

