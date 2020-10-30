Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $65,113.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $65,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORF opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth $1,894,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

