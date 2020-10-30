Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $65,113.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $65,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MORF opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
