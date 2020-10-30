Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

