MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.69 ($167.87).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

