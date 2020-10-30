MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.69 ($167.87).

ETR:MTX opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €151.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.57. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

