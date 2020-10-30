MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €149.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.69 ($167.87).

MTX stock opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.57. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

