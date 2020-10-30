Nano (NANO) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Nano has a total market cap of $97.45 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00005500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Koinex and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,297.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.02852443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.71 or 0.01945499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00399237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00908402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00421529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, Coindeal, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEx, Binance, CoinFalcon, Kraken, Gate.io, Koinex, RightBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

