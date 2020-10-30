National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

TSE AFN opened at C$26.23 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $490.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.73.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.78 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.75%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total value of C$500,647.20. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,960.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.