National Bank Financial Boosts Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target to C$43.50

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

MIC opened at C$43.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.02 and a 52 week high of C$61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current year.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

