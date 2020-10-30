National Bank Financial Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$136.62 million during the quarter.

