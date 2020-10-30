National Bank Financial Comments on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The business had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

