National Bank Financial Comments on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The business had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.
Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.