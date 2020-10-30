National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

NESR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NESR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

