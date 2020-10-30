National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$39.00 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

