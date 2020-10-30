National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$46.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

