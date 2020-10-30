National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 million and a PE ratio of -138.45. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.15.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

