National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$433.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$422.00 to C$433.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$418.54.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

TSE CP opened at C$397.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$432.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$406.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$364.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.