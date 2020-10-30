National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $90,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in National CineMedia by 26.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

