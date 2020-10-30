National Express Group PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Express Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NXPGF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

