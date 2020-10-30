National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 481,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

