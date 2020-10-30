NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NCR by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NCR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NCR by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

