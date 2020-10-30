NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

