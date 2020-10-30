Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Neenah has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $37.95 on Friday. Neenah has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.64 million, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neenah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

