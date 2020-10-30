NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to an outperformer rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -827.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,650 shares of company stock worth $17,052,313 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

