Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 14.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

