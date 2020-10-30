Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $504.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.14 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

