Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.68.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.