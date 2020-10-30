NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 92,197 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in NIKE by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,467,000 after acquiring an additional 754,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290,011 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Shares of NKE opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

