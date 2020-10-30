NOIA Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,850.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $144,850.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.03948759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00227572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

