Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Gap Up to $86.50

Norish plc (LON:NSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.50, but opened at $94.00. Norish shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 million and a PE ratio of 19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.55.

Norish (LON:NSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

