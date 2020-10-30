Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.