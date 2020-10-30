Northcoast Research Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.75. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

PII stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.