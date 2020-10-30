Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

TSE NPI opened at C$43.03 on Monday. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.