Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Cut by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $292.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.29 and a 200-day moving average of $325.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

